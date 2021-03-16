$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Matrix Service.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Matrix Service from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 30,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 78,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 53,970 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTRX stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.67. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

