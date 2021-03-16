Short Interest in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Decreases By 47.8%

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the February 11th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of CDC stock opened at $61.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average is $53.92. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $38.30 and a 52-week high of $61.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDC. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter.

