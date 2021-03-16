Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 5,900 Shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of DHI Group worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Beta Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DHI Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DHI Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in DHI Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in DHI Group by 28.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 23,633 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 248,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 23,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 34,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $71,223.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,784 shares in the company, valued at $255,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

DHX stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. DHI Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $3.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $179.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $33.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 11th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

