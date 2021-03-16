Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 776,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $222,500,000 after buying an additional 26,256 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 1.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 310,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 8.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,920,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 130,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.84, for a total value of $659,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.78, for a total value of $60,606.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,461.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,342. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $268.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 14.34 and a quick ratio of 13.74. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -383.43 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.03 and its 200 day moving average is $272.49. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.90 and a 1-year high of $307.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

