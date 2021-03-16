Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

SLAB opened at $148.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.61. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $163.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 496.63, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,357,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $194,625.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $691,716. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLAB. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.27.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

