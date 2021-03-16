Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 405 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWM. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 120.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SWM opened at $47.87 on Tuesday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.84 and a 200 day moving average of $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 8.58%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.58%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

