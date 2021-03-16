ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $247,000 in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,974,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,784,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,302,000 after buying an additional 261,508 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 44.8% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,737,000 after acquiring an additional 93,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 33.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $3,960,435.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 35,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $1,301,935.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 843,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,881,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,408,085 shares of company stock worth $121,498,912 in the last ninety days.

CG stock opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.00. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of -61.22 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

