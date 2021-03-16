Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,509 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Kimball Electronics worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 406.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics during the third quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in Kimball Electronics by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of KE opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $670.59 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter.

In related news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $85,365.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 203,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,121.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

