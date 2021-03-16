Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 117,470 The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 117,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,144,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth $642,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Middleby by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Middleby by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,380,000 after acquiring an additional 388,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Middleby by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,555,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,335,000 after acquiring an additional 31,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in The Middleby by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,588,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,796,000 after acquiring an additional 104,839 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of The Middleby stock opened at $170.31 on Tuesday. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $172.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.98 and its 200 day moving average is $123.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.77.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MIDD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The Middleby in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on The Middleby from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.22.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

