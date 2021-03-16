Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,976 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of Spire worth $10,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Spire in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Spire in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $74.64 on Tuesday. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $81.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.35.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.36 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

SR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cfra downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

