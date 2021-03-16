WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,930,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 462,870 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $15,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 23,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $937.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.90, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

In related news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $399,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WETF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

