Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CubeSmart were worth $10,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth about $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth about $119,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.82.

CUBE opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $39.24.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.47%.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.