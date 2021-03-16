The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of The Ensign Group worth $10,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,523,000 after acquiring an additional 409,192 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 941,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,648,000 after buying an additional 325,101 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 588,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,931,000 after buying an additional 316,238 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,862,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,327,000 after buying an additional 268,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 9,506.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 192,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,037,000 after purchasing an additional 190,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $1,425,105.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,349,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $73,243.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,333.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,211 shares of company stock worth $1,788,524. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $91.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $92.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

