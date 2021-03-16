Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,034 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Covetrus worth $10,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVET opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.11, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $40.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVET shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

In related news, insider Anthony C. Jr. Providenti sold 5,000 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $183,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,461.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 6,288 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $203,353.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,538.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,002. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Covetrus Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

