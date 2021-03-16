Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $10,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 110.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,416,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,033,000 after acquiring an additional 12,310,236 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,046,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,003,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,629 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 28.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,146,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.86.

NYSE AMH opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.73. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $32.81.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. Equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

In related news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 23,650 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $721,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,828. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $187,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

