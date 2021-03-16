Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Purchases C$61,900.00 in Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.19 per share, with a total value of C$61,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,413,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,940,406.84.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 1,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.89 per share, with a total value of C$5,890.00.

WCP opened at C$5.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.73 and a 52 week high of C$6.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0143 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WCP shares. Cormark raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$3.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.55.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

