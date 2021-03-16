SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Director Purchases $110,400.00 in Stock

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Director Franklin Iv Montross purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $110,400.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPNT opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

Separately, TheStreet raised SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

