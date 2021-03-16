Insider Selling: American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Insider Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) insider Bryan L. Sell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $147,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $693.08 million, a PE ratio of 105.96 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.03. American Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $21.48.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.23%.

AMSWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Sidoti lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Software during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in American Software by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Software by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 792,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 28,964 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in American Software by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

