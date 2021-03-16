Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,520,000 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the February 11th total of 10,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.13 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.10. Blink Charging has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $64.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.18.

In related news, insider Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $3,532,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 329,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,425,981.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $22,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,784,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 766,981 shares of company stock valued at $33,661,019. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Blink Charging by 514.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 723,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,941,000 after buying an additional 606,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,186,000 after purchasing an additional 102,941 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 140,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 1,018.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 207,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

