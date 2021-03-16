Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,657.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ASB opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.82 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter worth about $2,362,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,521,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the third quarter worth approximately $4,291,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

