Short Interest in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Grows By 38.6%

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the February 11th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $948,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $760,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $29.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average is $25.48.

