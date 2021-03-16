Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 7,600 Shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,680,351 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.47% of Partner Communications worth $14,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Partner Communications by 33.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ PTNR opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.31 million, a P/E ratio of 159.72 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57. Partner Communications Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $6.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

