Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $14.96 Million Stock Holdings in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,266,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 467,886 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.09% of eGain worth $14,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in eGain in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in eGain during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in eGain by 298.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in eGain by 96,318.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 15,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in eGain by 98.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Get eGain alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Shares of eGain stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00. eGain Co. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $326.08 million, a PE ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eGain Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.