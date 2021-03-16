Rhumbline Advisers Has $11.15 Million Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 566,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,231 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Vistra were worth $11,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 820.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vistra by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 63.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter worth about $157,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VST opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Vistra’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

In other Vistra news, CFO James A. Burke bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $310,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 81,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,440. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $7,042,626.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,210 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VST. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vistra from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

