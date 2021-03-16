Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GMAB shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 22.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.90. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $44.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

