Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,242 FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Motco bought a new stake in FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in FirstCash by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

Shares of FCFS opened at $68.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.98. FirstCash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $81.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.75.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $392.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

