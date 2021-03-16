Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,252 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 38.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $76.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.08. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $77.99.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $385,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

