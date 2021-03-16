Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SRPT stock opened at $85.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $181.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 2.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The company had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $223.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $182.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.27.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

