Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Director Sells $700,400.00 in Stock

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Director James S. Ely III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $700,400.00.

SEM stock opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $35.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Select Medical had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 3.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SEM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,796,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,347,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $812,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

