Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,521 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BGNE. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in BeiGene during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $325.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $340.37 and its 200 day moving average is $292.53. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $388.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.64.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. On average, analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen upped their target price on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.25.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.13, for a total value of $373,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,147,292.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 121,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $26,714,457.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,754 shares of company stock worth $31,918,377 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

