Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 77,036 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77,036 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth about $2,871,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 556,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after buying an additional 113,323 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth about $872,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 7.82. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $22.30.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,605 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $240,629.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,338,107.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $207,075.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,023. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

