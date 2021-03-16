DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,425 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 87,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 66,046 shares during the last quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

