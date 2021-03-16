McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Sells 221 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,806 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 319.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 182,256 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,107,000 after acquiring an additional 138,793 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in Apple by 300.5% in the third quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 76,934 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,910,000 after purchasing an additional 57,723 shares during the last quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 179.3% during the third quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 355.0% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 68,347 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 53,325 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 236.3% in the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 45,335 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 31,855 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.01.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $123.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

