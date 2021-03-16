Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 9,405 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,208 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.27% of Alarm.com worth $13,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 120,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 15,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $1,481,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,944,083.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.57.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $89.23 on Tuesday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 59.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.