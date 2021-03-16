Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 329 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $13,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $52.93 on Tuesday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Silk Road Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $656,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,314,793.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $445,854.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,439.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,602. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SILK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK).

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.