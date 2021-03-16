ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 919,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,179 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.46% of ChampionX worth $14,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHX. Cowen upped their price target on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $407,686.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX stock opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 3.41.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The business had revenue of $706.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.89 million. The firm’s revenue was up 185.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

