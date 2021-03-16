Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,722 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $14,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $146.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.31 and a 200 day moving average of $112.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.46 and a 12-month high of $147.67.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

AYI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.90.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

