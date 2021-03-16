Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $14.34 Million Stock Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,471 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.80% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $14,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,317,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 4,638.4% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 268,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,620,000 after acquiring an additional 263,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,304,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,527,000 after acquiring an additional 90,019 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,251,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 50,198 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PIPR opened at $114.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $124.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.84 and a 200-day moving average of $98.99.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $405.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous None dividend of $0.38. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

Separately, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

