Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 86.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 970,728 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of TTM Technologies worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,009,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,334,000 after buying an additional 830,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,265,000 after acquiring an additional 633,351 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,749,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,100,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,186,000 after buying an additional 245,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,700,000.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTMI. B. Riley boosted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

Shares of TTMI opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.63. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.03.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $523.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.