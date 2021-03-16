BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 557,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $15,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,369,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 11.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 306,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 30,249 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 218,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 38.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 192,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 52,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 44.8% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 142,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 43,978 shares in the last quarter.

BBN opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average of $25.99. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $27.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

