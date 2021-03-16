Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $14,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter worth about $258,000.

Shares of KBWB opened at $63.09 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $64.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.45.

