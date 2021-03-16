BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime Sells 7,000 Shares

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $543,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,966,247.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 7,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $585,060.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $676,320.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,334 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $688,971.78.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $712,388.17.

On Monday, December 28th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $133,155.00.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $78.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.25 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.17 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. Analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 255,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $2,208,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 226,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,884,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 428,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,555,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.74.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

