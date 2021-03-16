Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Vice Chairman Richard Goudis Buys 20,475 Shares

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Vice Chairman Richard Goudis acquired 20,475 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $498,771.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,671. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE TUP opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.47 and a beta of 3.01.
Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $489.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. Tupperware Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 285.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the third quarter worth about $784,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 20.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.
About Tupperware Brands
Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
