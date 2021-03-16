Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Vice Chairman Richard Goudis Buys 20,475 Shares

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Vice Chairman Richard Goudis acquired 20,475 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $498,771.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,671. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE TUP opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.47 and a beta of 3.01.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $489.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. Tupperware Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 285.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the third quarter worth about $784,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 20.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

