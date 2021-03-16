Insider Selling: InvoCare Limited (ASX:IVC) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

InvoCare Limited (ASX:IVC) insider Richard Davis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$11.17 ($7.98), for a total transaction of A$335,010.00 ($239,292.86).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.67.

Get InvoCare alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.62%. InvoCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -173.91%.

InvoCare Limited provides funeral, cemetery, crematoria, and related services in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company operates approximately 290 funeral home locations, and 18 cemeteries and crematoria that offers burial, memorialization, and cremation services. It also offers pet cremation services under the Patch & Purr, Pets in Peace, Family Pet Care, and the Lanswood and Edenhill brands; and LifeArt coffins.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for InvoCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvoCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.