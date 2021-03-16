Matthew Eliot Clark Sells 4,000 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $62.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average of $38.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $63.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $554.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.93 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,169,000 after purchasing an additional 238,963 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,895,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,229,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 30.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,300,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after purchasing an additional 305,244 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAKE shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

