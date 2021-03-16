HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 594 Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 81.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,974,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,092,000 after acquiring an additional 243,390 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 70,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 40,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIA opened at $94.56 on Tuesday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $102.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.57.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

