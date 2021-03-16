HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,713,000 after buying an additional 23,805 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 480,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $289,954,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,463,000 after buying an additional 30,889 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 265,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,166,000 after buying an additional 52,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 187,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,401,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $652.35 on Tuesday. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $426.87 and a 1 year high of $663.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.92 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $613.48 and a 200 day moving average of $584.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.73. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

