Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by KeyCorp

KeyCorp reissued their sector weight rating on shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.31.

Get Entergy alerts:

NYSE ETR opened at $98.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.60. Entergy has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Entergy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,863,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,931,000 after acquiring an additional 331,712 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Entergy by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,992 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,606,000 after acquiring an additional 325,941 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Entergy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,106,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,571,000 after acquiring an additional 28,634 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Entergy by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,713,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,057,000 after acquiring an additional 346,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.