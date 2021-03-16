Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ecopetrol presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.59.

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $14.03 on Monday. Ecopetrol has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

