HighTower Advisors LLC Has $585,000 Stock Holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 137,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 12.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 195,427 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Energy Fuels by 7.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Energy Fuels by 543.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Energy Fuels by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $964.50 million, a P/E ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.72. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30.

In related news, insider Curtis Moore sold 24,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $99,247.50. Also, VP Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 16,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $68,873.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,767 shares of company stock worth $172,591 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UUUU. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $2.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.67.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels, Inc operates as a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. Its projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

